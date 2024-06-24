Taylor Swift Claps Back After Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Says She Doesn’t Perform Live

Taylor Swift seemed to hit a high note in response to Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl’s recent jab implying she’s no live performer.

Just a day after the Nirvana legend’s concert comments went viral, Swift kicked off her London Eras Tour with a mic-drop-worthy message.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” the billionaire pop queen said to a cheering legion of Swifties Sunday.

She added, “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Of course, Swift’s endless supply of acolytes lavished praise on their hero’s apparent response to Grohl.

“i love that she is like ‘you can talk s–t about me not singing live, but do not f–g discredit the hard work of the people who do this show with me'”, one Swiftie wrote in response to the footage on X. “i love how protective she is of her own,” a second fan agreed.

Another angry Swiftie wrote, “@foofighters you don’t get to insult her, the band or the dancers. They work their butts off to deliver a live show every night.”

Yet another Swift fan pulled out some misogyny from her toolkit to imply Grohl was acting like a bitter old woman. “Good for her…@foofighters it is the musicians you do an injustice by being bitter and moaning like old women,” she wrote.

Many fans believe Grohl was simply joking, while legions of Swifties hope to ensure a cruel summer for the veteran rocker. (Photos by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson and Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl’s Supposed Taylor Swift Dig Might Be Self Deprecating Humor Gone Wrong

Dave’s remarks were captured in a TikTok video on Saturday, where Grohl humorously referred to his tour as the “Errors Tour,” a playful nod to Swift’s Eras Tour.

Dave said, “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple.”

“That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–g place.”

Dave Grohl is all smiles as he congratulates Taylor Swift on her Grammy nomination during the 50th annual Grammy Award Nominations event in Hollywood in December 2007. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While many Taylor Swift fans came for Dave Grohl with pitchforks after the footage surfaced, others believe he was simply joking at his own expense.

“After watching the video, I don’t think Dave Grohl was saying Taylor didn’t sing live. I think he was just making a joke about how when you sing live there will be errors,” one level-headed Swiftie wrote.

Hopefully, Dave Grohl and his merry band can weather the storm after daring to mention America’s Sweetheart publicly in anything but a positive light.

Perhaps her fans around the world will realize it’s “So High School” to sweat his one random comment for more than a day or two. Otherwise, it might be a cruel summer full of bad blood for the veteran rocker.