country-music-legend-returns-to-stage-after-worrying-hospitalization

A country music legend has returned to the stage following a hospitalization earlier this month that forced him to cancel a highly anticipated show.

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Indeed, “Killin’ Time” singer Clint Black was forced to pull out of a concert scheduled for Choctaw, Mississippi, on July 3.

“Clint Black’s performance at the Pearl River Resort Casino, scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, has been canceled due to a medical emergency,” a statement from his team read at the time, per Entertainment Weekly. “[He] was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with infected tonsils requiring emergency intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

“Clint is on the mend and will make a full recovery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital later this week. Clint and his management team sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation may cause,” the country icon’s team explained.

“All tickets will be fully refunded from the original point of purchase,” they concluded.

True to his word, the “A Good Run of Bad Luck” singer was well enough to perform at his next scheduled performance in Minden, Nevada, on July 9.

“Happy to report I’m back on stage in Minden, NV tonight, Turlock, CA tomorrow night, and we’ll finish up the weekend in Rohnert Park, CA!” Black wrote over an image of himself on stage on Instagram.

Country Music Fans Rally Behind Clint Black Upon His Return to the Stage

Of course, country fans were stoked to see the veteran performer was well again.

“Glad you are back safe travels @clintblack we love you,” one fan gushed in the comments. “You are a national treasure, and I hope I get to see you again soon!” a second fan added. “Such a great show! So glad you are feeling better!” a third fan wrote.

Yet another satisfied concertgoer chimed in with, “Your show was amazing in Minden!! So glad you’re feeling better!”

Country music legend Clint Black back in May. (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Black is clearly enjoying his time on the road. Just yesterday (July 24), he posted about another successful gig.

“I’m going to Jackson! Wyoming, that is! Great time last night @milliondollarcowboybar!” he wrote alongside several shots of him onstage at the Wyoming landmark.