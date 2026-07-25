‘The Hunting Party’ Star Melissa Roxburgh’s 3 Stunning Swim Photos

The Hunting Party star Melissa Roxburgh knows how to work a bikini, and her social media is proof. But which three snaps truly take the cake?

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Let’s find out in this highly scientific round-up.

Back in the summer of 2023, Roxburgh treated her followers to a sun-soaked photo dump from Mallorca, Spain. The standout shot? A cheeky bikini snap taken on a pier, waves lapping at her toned figure. She kept it simple in a black and gold string bikini, and honestly, it didn’t need much else. With her blonde hair swept up and her sculpted shoulders stealing the show, this photo had us all wishing we were somewhere warm and sunny.

Image via Instagram/Melissa Roxburgh

Then in August 2025, the 33-year-old blonde bombshell whisked us away to Sandals Saint Vincent & The Grenadines… and naturally, a bikini was involved. The standout shot from her massive photo dump, which featured fun in the sun with her gal pals, was a solo snap of Roxburgh standing almost waist-deep in the ocean.

Image via Instagram/Melissa Roxburgh

The red and blue string bikini showed off her impossibly toned tummy and enviable curves. Meanwhile, a straw cowboy hat and a killer smile completed the look.

Melissa Roxburgh’s Scientific Best Bikini Shot

But if we’re handing out the crown, it goes to a throwback from 2021 in NYC. The second slide of three shots showed the then-twentysomething actress living her best life in a retro white and orange bikini that Gidget herself would have killed for. Roxburgh was stretched out on a boat net, hanging just above the water, abs doing all the talking and legs going on for what felt like miles.

Her blonde hair cascaded down her back, a mega-watt smile aimed straight at the camera. A pair of chunky black shades tied the whole look together.

Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Effortlessly cool, undeniably hot.

Of course, with The Hunting Party recently getting cancelled by NBC, Roxburgh might just have a little more time to bless our feeds with bikini content. With over 1 million Instagram followers already hooked, we’re sure they’ll be keeping a very close eye on her grid.