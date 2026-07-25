‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Legend Dies at 74: RIP to Chuck Russell

Charles Russell, the director beloved by horror fans for helming A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and 1988’s The Blob, who went on to work with stars like Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, has passed away.

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Russell, 74, died at his San Diego-area home on July 22. According to TMZ, he was pronounced dead after local firefighters responded to a reported medical emergency and found him unconscious. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Russell made his feature film directing debut in 1987 with A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. It was the third installment of the Freddy Krueger horror franchise and helped cement the series. The film also greatly expanded on Krueger’s mythology, featured some of the franchise’s most inventive kills, and became a fan favorite. Written by Wes Craven (who created the franchise), Bruce Wagner, Frank Darabont, and Russell, Dream Warriors starred Robert Englund reprising his role as Freddy, alongside Craig Wasson, Patricia Arquette, Laurence Fishburne, and Heather Langenkamp reprising her role from the first film.

Chuck Russell took the Nightmare franchise to new heights and set a new standard. He helped push Jim Carrey as a movie star and discovered Cameron Diaz as a talent. He also made one of Arnold’s last successful action movies of the 90’s. Dude made The Blob. A cinematic legend. pic.twitter.com/zXXECKsATE — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) July 25, 2026

Dream Warriors grossed $44.8 million domestically, making it the most successful Elm Street film to that point. Riding high on that success, Russell went on to write and direct the 1988 remake of the classic 1958 horror film The Blob. The film flopped at the box office and was panned by critics. However, the film has since earned a well-deserved cult following. This is thanks to its groundbreaking special effects and a brutal screenplay (co-written by Frank Darabont, in which the Blob famously kills a child). And, of course, lead actor Kevin Dillon’s gloriously peak 80s mullet.

Chuck Russell Helped Launch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Acting Career

Russell then transitioned to mainstream success in the 90s with The Mask (1994), a superhero comedy starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz that became a massive box office hit and earned an Oscar nomination for Industrial Light and Magic’s visual effects.

‘The Mask’ director Chuck Russell in 1995. (Photo by Francis DEMANGE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

He then followed that up with the hit action film Eraser (1996), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Next, he launched Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s acting career with The Scorpion King in 2002.

Chuck Russell and Arnold Schwarzenegger at Planet Hollywood in 1996. (Photo by Chip HIRES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Russell was less successful going forward, but stayed busy. Per IMDb, his credits from this period also include I Am Wrath (2016) with John Travolta, Junglee (2019), Paradise City (2022) with John Travolta and Bruce Willis, and a remake of the ’80s cult classic Witchboard (2024).

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey paid tribute to Russell in the wake of his death.

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell. During the shooting of ‘The Mask,’ [he] created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set,” Carrey said, per Variety. “The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness. Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider ‘The Mask’ one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

Russell is survived by his wife, Ania, his children Logan, Riley, and Carlyn, and his sister Anne Jacob.