Did Taylor Swift Drop F-Bomb at Travis Kelce’s Game After Big Hit?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has taken the world by storm.

It’s quite obvious that the two are super passionate about one another. And if you have any doubt about how Taylor is taking to the world of American football, wonder no longer.

She’s as into the sport as any lifelong fan thanks to Kelce — as evidenced by her reaction to a missed call in the Kansas City Chiefs/New England Patriots game today.

Taylor Swift ain’t afraid to cut an F bomb loose pic.twitter.com/QexqC4Hrx9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 17, 2023

Did Taylor Swift Drop F-Bomb at Kansas City Chiefs Game?

As soon as the clip hit the internet, the debate started on whether or not Swift dropped an f-bomb. While some users on X (formerly Twitter) believe she mouthed an expletive, others think she might have said “flag” due to the no-call in the endzone.

If you watch the clip long enough, you can sort of talk yourself into believing either answer is the right one.

Taylor Swift angrily yells “FLAG” after Travis Kelce does not get the pass interference on Myles Bryant 🤣



🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/E4Z1G8oYC4 — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) December 17, 2023

One X user even joked that Swift yelling for a flag was the NFL’s “jump the shark” moment with the Kelce/Swift romance.

“Showing Taylor Swift screaming for a flag as Kelce falls down like he was shot in the end zone is the NFL equivalent of Fonzie on water skis.”

Showing Taylor Swift screaming for a flag as Kelce falls down like he was shot in the end zone is the NFL equivalent of Fonzie on water skis…. #sideshow @NFL — D.R. O'Brien (@TheBiggerOB) December 17, 2023

Another user joked that seeing Swift be that upset at a football play made her more relatable than ever.

“Taylor Swift dropping the F-Bomb. She may be Time’s Person of the Year, but when her BF misses a TD, she’s down in the gutter with the rest of us.”