Taylor Swift Fan Dies While Driving to Singer’s Concert

A teenage fan en route to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Melbourne, Australia, tragically died in a car accident. On Thursday, February 15th, fan Mieka Pokarier, aged 16, was traveling with her mother and 10-year-old sister from the Gold Coast to attend the pop superstar’s concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Unfortunately, their SUV collided with a semi-truck, according to TMZ.

Mieka died at the scene. Her younger sister was airlifted to Sydney’s Westmead Hospital in critical condition. She was placed in an induced coma, as reported by the New York Post. Their mother, the driver, received treatment by paramedics and was transported to another hospital for minor injuries. The semi-truck driver was also hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police are reportedly still investigating the crash’s cause. To date, no arrests, charges, or tickets have been made in connection with the accident.

The Taylor Swift Fan Had Tickets for Shows in Melbourne and Sydney

The sisters’ godmother, Karleigh Fox, mentioned that the girls were thrilled about attending Taylor Swift’s concerts. The Taylor Swift fans had purchased tickets for the singer’s shows in Melbourne and Sydney. “Last night one of my dearest friends was driving from the Gold Coast to Melbourne with two of her children (my god children) when they were involved in a front on collision with a semi trailer,” Fox said via a GoFundMe page.

“We are heartbroken to have lost one of her children (aged 16) whilst the 10-year-old has been lifted to Westmead Hospital in critical condition, fighting for her life with brain injuries, a damaged pelvis, and a broken leg.” She continued, “This was supposed to be a road trip of a lifetime with them going to concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney.”

Taylor Swift’s residency at Melbourne Cricket Ground started on February 16 and ends on February 18. She will then perform at Sydney’s Accor Stadium from February 23 to 25. International tour stops include Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, the UK, other European cities, and Canada.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently donated to victims of Wednesday’s Super Bowl celebration parade shooting. A GoFundMe for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade, drew the pop star’s attention. The singer donated $100,000 to the page early Friday. Her boyfriend, Chiefs’ center Travis Kelce, also donated to victims of the shooting.