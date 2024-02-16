Taylor Swift Donates $100k to Chiefs Parade Shooting Victim’s Family

A GoFundMe for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade, caught Taylor Swift’s attention. Early Friday morning, the pop singer generously contributed a total of $100,000 on the page.

The “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial” page was created on Thursday to raise $75,000 for the family of the shooting victim. Swift surpassed the goal during the early hours of Friday by donating $50,000. She followed it with another donation of the same amount eight minutes later. Over 1,300 people had already contributed to the cause.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the pop star wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Taylor Swift Donated to the Chiefs Parade Shooting Victim’s Family While in Australia

While it was considered the middle of the night in U.S. time zones, it was early evening in Melbourne, Australia, where Swift is currently located. She is playing the first night of a three-night engagement there. This was after traveling halfway around the world to resume her tour following her attendance at the Super Bowl. The donations were made around the time of the show in Australia.

Lopez-Galvan tragically lost her life on Wednesday when she was struck by a gunshot in her abdomen amidst the chaos. Initially, it was reported that she passed away after undergoing surgery. However, subsequent reports clarified that she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Lopez-Galvan, in addition to being a wedding DJ, also co-hosted “Taste of Tejano,” a Latin music program on KKFI, a community radio station, according to the Kansas City Star.

A total of 23 people were injured during an eruption of gunshots that occurred after the culmination of a rally commemorating the Chiefs’ Bowl victory. Tragically, among the 23 wounded, Lopez-Galvan was the only fatality. On Thursday, authorities announced that two minors have been apprehended in connection with the multiple shootings.

Lopez-Galvan’s son, Marc Lopez-Galvan, in his 20s, was among the other gunshot victims and has been discharged from the hospital. Two other distant relatives were also injured. The victim’s teenage daughter, Adriana, was present but fortunately avoided getting hit.

Taylor Swift has often attended Chiefs games and was at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, flying to the U.S. between trips to Tokyo and Melbourne.