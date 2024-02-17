Travis Kelce Donates $100K to 2 Children Injured in Parade Shooting

Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to the Reyes family, whose daughters, aged 8 and 10, were victims of the Super Bowl victory parade shooting. Kelce donated the funds through his charity, Eighty-Seven & Running.

The charity uplifts underprivileged youth, equipping them for success by offering resources and assistance in education, business, sports, STEM, and the arts. Eighty-Seven & Running contributed $100,000, providing two $50,000 donations through GoFundMe.

By Friday evening, the Reyes family’s GoFundMe campaign had exceeded its $100,000 target by almost $75,000. The family reportedly mentioned that the funds raised would cover the girls’ medical costs, and any remaining amount would contribute to their college funds. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also visited the girls in the hospital recently.

Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Also Donated to Parade Shooting Victims

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also donated to victims of the parade shooting. A GoFundMe for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade, caught the pop star’s attention. The pop singer generously contributed $100,000 to the page early Friday morning.

The “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial” page was created on Thursday to raise $75,000 for the family of the shooting victim. However, Swift exceeded the goal on Friday morning by donating $50,000. She made a second donation of the same amount eight minutes later. Already, over 1,300 people have contributed to the cause.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. Lopez-Galvan’s son, Marc Lopez-Galvan, in his 20s, was among the gunshot victims and has been discharged from the hospital. Two other distant relatives were also injured.

Yesterday, the Jackson County Family Court Division revealed that two juveniles face charges in the mass shooting. They are presently detained at a juvenile detention center on gun-related charges and for resisting arrest. Authorities expect more charges to follow as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department progresses. However, as the two charged minors, Missouri law bars disclosing their names and limits public access to future hearings.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves stated that the initial findings of the city’s investigation indicate that the mass shooting originated from a dispute among multiple individuals that escalated into gunfire. The 23 victims of the shooting are aged between 8 and 47 years old, with at least half of them being under 16 years old. The investigation is currently active and ongoing.