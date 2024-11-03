Taylor Swift Battles Tech Issues Mid-Eras Tour Performance in Viral Video

Proving she can handle any situation under pressure, Taylor Swift experienced a tech issue while performing on night 1 of her Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis.

While performing “Lavender Haze,” Swift’s in-ear monitors ended up losing power, causing a crew member to rush on stage to swap out batteries.

Luckily, the tech issue didn’t stop Taylor Swift from rocking it on stage. She kept singing as though the whole situation wasn’t even happening. The audience seemingly got louder as she kept singing.

The impressive moment was caught on video and posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The moment comes less than two weeks after Swift hit the road once again for the final leg of her famous Eras Tour. Her first stop was in Miami, where she performed three shows.

“The Eras Tour is BACK,” Taylor gushed on Instagram. “And the 3 Miami crowds we just got to play for were on a new level.”

“With only 5 cities left to play before it’s over, I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage,” she continued. “But the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind.”

Noting it rained during the first and third nights, Taylor stated the weather kicked up the cinematic drama. “I had really missed this on our break. The mass quantities of joyful people genuinely living in the moment and seeming truly carefree for 3.5 hours.”

Swift will be performing one more show in Indianapolis on Sunday, Nov. 3. She will then have a short break before heading to Toronto for six shows. Her final three shows will be held in Vancouver in early December.

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Dances Alongside Her Mother During Eras Tour Stop in Indianapolis

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was spotted dancing alongside her mother Andrea during the night 2 performance in Indianapolis on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Photos and videos showed Kelce making his way into Lucas Oil Stadium minutes before the show was set to start. He appeared to be dancing alongside Andrea as Taylor performed “So High School,” from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department. The song is predicted to be about Kelce.

Elsewhere Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce a shout during the performance by changing the lyrics of her song “Karma.”

“Karma is guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she belted out.