Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Missing Taylor Swift’s Recent Eras Tour Show



While his family headed to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Miami last weekend, Travis Kelce admitted to suffering from the fear of missing out by not attending the event.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, brothers Jason and Travis Kelce chatted about Taylor kicking off the final leg of her Eras Tour. Travis admitted he was sad to miss out on the Miami shows.

Jason as well as his wife Kylie, daughters Wyatt and Elliotte attended the Oct. 18 show with Donna Kelce.

“Well I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there,” Travis admitted. “I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage, that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you’re saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level.”

Jason couldn’t help but gush about the performance. “Dude, it was incredible. It was incredible.”

Travis then replied, “Man, I wish I was there.”

Jason continued to talk about the show by noting, “Everyone had a good time. Not only did everyone have a good time but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, ‘Dude, she’s just incredible.’”

Jason then declared, “The show’s incredible, Miami was another level of it. I’m excited for her to be back on tour for this final leg of the Eras run here. It’s pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip, so keep killing it, Tay.”

Travis repeated, “Keep killing it.”

Travis had to miss the show, as his NFL schedule interfered with him traveling to Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won 28-18. The NFL team’s 2024 season record is 6-0.

Jason Kelce Points Out The Show Was a First For Donna and His Daughters

Meanwhile, Jason told Travis that the Eras Tour performance was the first show that their mom Donna, and his daughters have attended.

“Donna Kelce’s first show, Elliot Kelce’s first show, Wyatt Kelce’s first show,” he pointed out. “It was an awesome time down there, man.”

Jason also stated that the show’s atmosphere was “insane” and the place “erupted” when Taylor Swift “came out in the rain.”

“And shout out to Taytay for powering few through a few rain shows there,” Travis stated.

Taylor recently reflected on the Eras Tour’s final leg. “With only 5 cities left to play before it’s over, I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage but the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind.”

