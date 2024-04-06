Taylor Swift Attends Friend’s Birthday Party in LA Without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was seen solo at a laid-back birthday bash in Los Angeles this week, following her romantic trip with Travis Kelce. Of course, the billionaire pop star and Super Bowl champion were recently in the Bahamas. However, during their storybook romance, Taylor made sure to set aside time on Thursday to spend with her friends.

That evening, Swift was seen entering a booth at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood to join in celebrating a friend’s birthday. TMZ shared images showing the 34-year-old superstar at a dinner party with seven guests spanning different age groups.

Her security team kept watch outside Barney’s Beanery. While a few patrons spotted the “Bad Blood” singer, they respected her privacy and refrained from interrupting her evening.

Taylor reportedly departed the party after a brief stay, extending birthday wishes to the guest of honor before taking her leave. However, the pop queen was sure to put her billionaire bucks to good use. After she left, one of her guards allegedly entered Barney’s Beanery to settle the bill for her entire table.

The Possible Reason Taylor Swift Left Travis Kelce at Home

It may seem odd that the star-crossed lovers weren’t together at the party. However, there may be a reason Taylor Swift left her beau Travis Kelce at home that night.

An insider told US Weekly that the party was for Swift’s high-school friend, Abigail Anderson Berard. Several of Anderson Berard’s close friends celebrated her 34th birthday by sharing heartfelt tributes on social media. She graciously reposted these messages on her Instagram Story last Friday.

Swift and Anderson Berard have shared a close bond since high school. Their friendship was forged during an English class on the very first day of freshman year. In past interviews, Berard quipped about her and Taylor making fun of the romance in Romeo and Juliet. Little did the future superstar realize that her exhausting love life would one day be the focus of worldwide attention.

Of course, as she does, Swift used her relationship with Abigail Anderson Berard in one of her songs.

“You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough you’re best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they’re so cool,” Swift purrs in the 2008 song “Fifteen”. “We’ll be out of here as soon as we can/ And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind / And we both cried.”

