taylor-swift-officially-named-a-billionaire-following-eras-tour-success

Right now nobody is having a more successful music run than Taylor Swift. She is still selling out her highly-acclaimed Eras tour and scoring spots on the music charts every week. And after the success of her 2022 Midnights album she is preparing to release a new album in April, The Tortured Poets Department.

All of that success has paid huge dividends for Swift as she has officially been declared a billionaire.

Taylor Swift Officially a Billionaire

“Swift now reportedly touts a net worth of $1.1 billion, more than six months after she launched her career-spanning Eras tour in March,” The Los Angeles Times wrote.

“According to Bloomberg, the Grammy winner’s concert circuit — which catered to generations of music lovers and launched beaded friendship bracelets back into the spotlight — “added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.”

Swift to Get Her Own Music Channel on Sirius XM

Taylor Swift has pretty much become a separate music genre. You will hear her music played at just about any venue. Whether that be a middle school graduation or a late night out at the bar. With complete control over the music scene, Sirius XM has decided to give the pop star her own channel. It will be dedicated to exclusively playing Swift’s biggest hits.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer said in a statement.

“We’re all experiencing a legend at work. And are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

Kelce’s Dad Sounds Off on Swift

Swift has arguably been the most famous person on the planet for the better part of the decade. And even given her infinite influence, there is no denying that her new love interest has made her celebrity boom even more.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Swift and Kelce’s family dynamics have played a key role in their relationship going strong. Travis’ father Ed spoke with Entertainment Tonight and praised Swift for her humility despite her superstardom.

“She’s very down to earth, very genuine. She doesn’t put on airs or anything like that. The ‘girl next door’ is an overused term, but she is,” he said.

“I mean, she’s been, you know, performing for huge crowds for over half her life. And for someone to be so grounded, and so normal- I mean, I hate to use that word. But other people aren’t.”