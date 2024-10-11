Taylor Rousseau Grigg Detailed ‘Fighting for Life Every Day’ in Heartbreaking Video Before Her Death at 25

Taylor Rousseau Grigg was candid about her health struggles before her death. Two months before the TikTok influencer died at 25, she made a video addressing what was going on in her life.

Taylor began by admitting that her followers had expressed concerns about her wellbeing. Despite that, Taylor said that she had “never felt more at peace” than she did with her husband, Cameron Grigg, and her dog by her side.

“I don’t have anything weighing on me or any stress or any chaos,” she said. “I used to say, ‘I thrive in chaos. I thrive in stressful situations,’ but stress is what did this to me, or one of the things that did this to me.”

Addressing speculation that her husband was to blame for her unhappiness, Taylor called her spouse “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“He dug me out of the hole that I was in—I just wanted to be left there—and he carried me, and is still carrying me, and has for a while,” she said. “… Whenever Cameron and I got married, right after I got sick. So you’re seeing me be sick for the whole time that we’re married.”

Taylor Rousseau Grigg Discussed Her Health Before Her Death

Taylor went on to acknowledge that she’d only had her diagnosis a few months at that point. So, amid the months of uncertainty, viewers saw her struggling “that whole time feeling like I was going to die.”

“It just feels like I have to fight for life, to live, every single day,” she said. “That’s hard on somebody, and obviously that shows when I’m filming.”

During that time, Taylor said she would be “in bed, writhing in pain, just wishing to be dead.”

“I don’t necessarily feel that way now, but, like I said, I feel every day like I have to fight to live, to be here. It just sucks, because I’m 24 years old. I should be in my prime,” she said, adding that she used to be athletic and healthy, so the change in her circumstances was a big adjustment. “… I lost who I am and I’m trying to find myself. I haven’t been myself in a long time.”

Despite the heaviness going on in her life, Taylor said she tried to “make the best of” the situation.

“I’m doing what I can. That doesn’t mean I’m unhappy,” she said. “I’m maybe unhappy with the circumstances my body is in, but I’m kind of paying the consequences for my own actions, for putting my body through more than it could handle.”

As for why she chose to stay mum about the specifics of her diagnosis, Taylor explained that revealing her health issue would leave “room for people to make suggestions and tell me what to do.”

“In the past, I’ve caught myself doing stuff because people on the internet told me I have to be this way, or I have to do this, or I have to do that,” she said. “I’m just done doing that.”

What to Know About Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Death

Two months after she posted that TikTok, Taylor was dead. Her husband announced the tragic turn of events on Instagram.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” he wrote in part. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her. She is the most brave and strong woman I know.”

A friend of the Griggs’ set up a GoFundMe for the widower, as neither he nor Taylor had insurance. As of Oct. 11, it’s raised more than half of its $100,000 goal.

“I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all,” Cameron concluded. “Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time.”

Less than a week after Cameron’s post, a representative for Taylor’s family told Today.com her cause of death. The rep said that Taylor died after suffering complications from asthma and Addison’s disease. According to Mayo Clinic, the latter cause is a rare, chronic condition. It occurs when adrenal glands don’t produce enough cortisol and aldosterone.