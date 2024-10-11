TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Official Cause of Death at 25 Revealed

The cause of death for TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg, who passed away on October 4 at the age of just 25, has been revealed.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday, a family rep told Today that the influencer died due to complications from asthma and Addison’s disease.

Addison’s disease is a rare condition characterized by insufficient production of the hormones aldosterone and cortisol by the adrenal glands, per the Mayo Clinic. It is also referred to as primary adrenal insufficiency.

In the months leading up to her death, Taylor briefly shared her health struggles. In August, she revealed to her 1.4 million TikTok followers that she had been “fighting for my life every day,” expressing that she was enduring indescribable pain.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Husband Announced the News of Her passing Last Friday

Last Friday, Taylor’s husband, Cameron Grigg, announced the tragic news of her death in a gut-wrenching Instagram post. “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Grigg wrote then.

Taylor Rousseau and Cameron Grigg in L.A. back in 2022. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Maven’s List)

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime,” he continued. “And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up to Help Cover Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Hospital Stay

“Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation. More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever,” he added.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s husband started a GoFundMe to help cover the expenses of her hospital stay. (Image via GoFundMe)

Cameron shared that Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s numerous hospital visits before her passing had placed them in a difficult financial situation. In response, a family friend set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with their expenses.

“It is with our deepest condolences that we acknowledge the passing of Taylor,” the GoFundMe page reads. “At this time we would appreciate everyone’s respect and privacy for our family at this time. Her social media family was a huge blessing in her life. We cannot thank you all enough for the love and support that you have brought her.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $51,490 of a $100,000 goal.