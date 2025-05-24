sydney-sweeney-takes-a-ride-in-white-skirt-and-strapless-top

Sydney Sweeney took the internet along for the ride—literally—sharing vacation snaps of herself biking in a breezy white skirt, showing off her effortlessly chic style and legs for days.

On Friday, the Immaculate star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of herself biking along the beach. But forget the usual athletic wear—she opted for a daring Miu Miu mini skirt and a tight strapless black crop top.

Perhaps keeping her 25 million followers on their toes—especially those with a penchant for feet—Sweeney ditched the shoes for this series of snaps. She completed the daring look with a pair of chunky black shades.

Leaning playfully over her bike, she flaunted her confidence (and her impossibly short skirt) with a wink to those watching.

“Just wandering around,” Sweeney coyly wrote alongside the shots. Of course, this might be a nod to her Wander bag, which was pictured dangling from the handlebars of her bike.

Of course, the Instagram post quickly went viral. It’s already racked up over two million likes and countless comments as of this writing.

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney’s Beach Ride Pics

The comments to the cheeky post were also filled with fans gushing over the Euphoria star’s beach look.

“Free feet on a Friday?’ one onlooker noted of the barefoot outing. “2nd photo is outta control!” another fan wrote. However, they showed concern for the actress’s safety by adding: “Please be careful without a helmet.”

“Syd, thanks for blessing my feed with these amazing photos,” yet another onlooker chimed in.

“Come back home, the kids miss you,” one fan joked.

Since ending her long-term engagement with Jonathan Davino earlier this year, Sweeney has been fully embracing single life. She welcomed a new puppy into her home and went to Africa on a girls’ trip. She also turned heads at the Met Gala recently, stunning in a striking black dress.