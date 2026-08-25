Major Retailer Issues Apology Over Offensive Children’s Halloween Costume

Major retailer Target has issued an apology regarding a children’s Halloween costume that resembles a racist caricature.

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In the statement, which was posted on all its social media accounts and website, Target wrote, “As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members, and partners.”

The retailer stated that removing the Halloween costume is an “important first step,” and it is now looking closely at how it was approved and what needs to change to “ensure this won’t happen again.”

Despite the apology, the criticism continued.

“Product design takes multiple weeks/months of planning and approval. You didn’t just ‘miss’ it,” one critic wrote on Instagram.

Another critic noted that the statement lacked sufficient action. “Words I didn’t see in this apology: investigation… accountability… disciplinary action.”

Critics Also Pointed Out the Importance of Target having a DEI Program

Along with the costume criticism, Target also faced criticism for its lack of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion). The retailer announced it was ending its DEI initiative last year.

“We remain focused on driving our business by creating a sense of belonging for our team, guests, and communities through a commitment to inclusion,” the company shared. “Belonging for all is an essential part of our team and culture, helping fuel consumer relevance and business results.”

In the same statement, Target announced it was concluding its diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

“Wow… it’s almost like diversifying and including differing types of people benefits everyone,” a critic wrote. “If only there was some sort of initiative that existed like this. Oh well…”

A fellow critic further stated, “This is what happens when you don’t have a diverse group of people designing the costumes. I thought we learned this from the multiple tone deaf Halloween costumes over the years.”