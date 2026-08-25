Hayden Panettiere’s Mom Slams Gayle King for ‘Shameful’ Remarks

Hayden Panettiere’s mom, Lesley Vogel, has slammed CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King over “shameful” remarks about her.

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While speaking to the Daily Mail, Vogel spoke out about the comments King made over her estrangement from Panettiere before her death at 36.

King criticized Vogel’s initial statement about her daughter’s death, stating she was spending more time talking about the late actress’s addiction struggles.

“You know, guys, you read this, and all I can think is, ‘Thanks, Mom, for nothing,” King stated. “It makes me so sad of the opportunity that you have after your daughter’s death that that’s what you choose to leave us with.”

Vogel made it clear where she stood with King. “I was very, very hurt and deeply disappointed in the lack of professionalism, the lack of compassion in slamming someone who’s lost two children, without even a modicum of consideration.”

The former actress also stated, “No one reached out to me before. It’s shameful. It’s unconscionable to me.”

Despite her estrangement from Panettiere, Vogel said she didn’t deserve the treatment she was receiving.

Former Fox Host Megyn Kelly Also Slammed Lesley Vogel

Along with King, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had some harsh words for Vogel, stating she “failed” at her job.

“You got an F as a parent,” Kelly declared. “You made a bunch of money off of your daughter.”

Noting how Panettiere’s fame benefited Vogel, Kelly said, “You probably have a super nice car and a big house. You failed.”

Kelly then added, “You raised someone to the age of majority who doesn’t feel safe, loved, or cherished. You’re a loser.”

Vogel admitted she came off strong when it came to managing and coaching her daughter. However, she denied she was ever abusive.

“I was strong, definitely, but I was not abusive by any stretch of the imagination,” she stated. “I think that Hayden put a pressure on herself. I know that she has mentioned, you know, always had to please Mom, or make sure it was, you know, I succeeded or whatever. I didn’t put that on her. I think she put that on herself.”

Panettiere died on August 16 after she was discovered unconscious in a South Carolina Airbnb. She was 36 years old.