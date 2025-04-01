sydney-sweeney-ends-engagement-with-jonathan-davino

Following recent speculation, Sydney Sweeney officially ended her engagement with Jonathan Davino. The former couple was together for seven years before calling it quits.

A source close to the Anyone But You star revealed to People that her relationship with Davino was “rocky for a long time.” She is now focusing her work amid the split.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be,” the insider shared. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

Along with a new season of her hit Max series Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney is also working on a film adaptation of The Housemaid and a film about real-life boxer Christy Martin.

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding,” the source continued. “She didn’t feel right about it. [She is] in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now.”

Source Claims Sydney Sweeney Is Not Ready to Settle Down Following Her Split From Jonathan Davino

Speaking about Sydney Sweeney and her personal life, the source pointed out that the actress isn’t ready to settle down.

“She’s not ready to settle down,” the insider noted. “[She and Jonathan Davino] lasted this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino were first romantically linked in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. This past October, Sweeney told Glamour they are “teammates.”

“We’re in it together,” she explained, “ And we want to see each other succeed. “

She further pointed out that she is financially independent from her then-wealthy fiancé. “I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard. I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.

Sweeney then added, “You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man.”

However, break-up rumors started circulating after the actress posted snapshots of a recent girls’ trip where she wrote, “only up from here.”