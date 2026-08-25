Jelly Roll Jokes About President Trump’s Weight

Country music star Jelly Roll took a swipe at President Trump as he celebrated his own recent weight loss.

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While guest hosting for Jimmy Live Kimmel! on Monday, the “Son of the Sinner” made a joke about the world leader’s weight while covering the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

Trump and most of his cabinet were in attendance for the event. Jelly Roll stated, “Sadly, those are the only laps Trump’s been doing lately.”

“According to the Washington Post, a lot of doctors are worried about the president’s weight,” the singer-songwriter continued. “After his last physical, we found out Trump gained 14 pounds, which means he’s now tipping the scales at almost 240. It’s crazy.”

Jelly Roll then spoke about his noticeable weight loss over the past couple of years.

“Think about this, y’all. In the last few years, I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump,” he declared. “And let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing.”

Taking a step back from the jokes, Jelly Roll said, “We shouldn’t be making fun of the president for his weight because we know that he would never do that to other people.”

However, he then played clips of Trump calling others “fat slobs” and “fat pigs.”

“If that ain’t the pot calling the kettle fat,” Jelly Roll added. “Well, Mr. President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important. And trust me, you’ll be happy to see your manhood again.”

Jelly Roll Previously Stressed the Importance of Respecting President Trump

The jokes about President Trump’s weight occurred just two years after Jelly Roll stressed the importance of respecting the world leader.

While defending his interaction with then President-elect Trump at UFC 309 in late December, Jelly Roll stated, “I don’t care who you were, if you were in that building, the hair on your skin stood up. And you looked, and all you’re watching is the president-elect, who got elected like, 8 days ago, walking in, with his entire cabinet with him – almost. You know what I mean? And his kids and his grandchildren. And it was powerful, dude. Like I don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on.”

“There’s not a chance in hell I’m not going to meet the president-elect,” he also said at the time. “I don’t care…if I would have got a call to go meet Joe Biden at any point, I would have stopped what I was doing to go meet him. That’s the active president. I wouldn’t have cared what people thought…what I even think about his policies.”