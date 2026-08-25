Reality TV Contestant Dies 1 Year After Her Son Was Killed in Car Crash

Jo Gardiner, who was a contestant on the reality TV show Race Across the World, has passed away one year after her son and co-star, Sam Gardiner, was killed in a car crash. She was 61 years old.

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In a statement to Metro, Gardiner’s family confirmed the news, stating she died following a “long and courageous battle with cancer.”

“She lived fully, fiercely and never did anything by halves,” the statement reads. “She was blessed with countless friends, drawn to her extraordinary magnetism. Somehow, each one felt as though they were among her very best.”

Gardiner’s loved ones further shared, “To us, she was more than all of these things. She was our family, our joy, our safe place and our absolute treasure. As we grieve, we ask for privacy, but we also ask everyone who knew and loved Jo to do exactly what she would have wanted: tell the funny stories, raise a glass, have an adventure, laugh loudly and live life to the full.”

They then added, “She was one of a kind. There will never be another her.”

Gardiner’s son, Sam, lied last year after losing control of his vehicle. He was 24 years old.

Jo and Sam appeared on the second series of Race Across the World in 2020. The mother-son duo traveled from Mexico City with a mission to reach Ushuaia in Argentina.

She is survived by her other son, Charlie.

‘Race Across the World’ Pays Tribute to Jo

In a post on X, the Race Across the World production team paid tribute to Jo.

“Millions of people remembered [Jo and Sam’s] transformative journey across Latin America in 2020,” the post reads. “And we hold that memory in our hearts as we fondly recall Jo’s passion for life, her kindness, her strength, and above all her utter devotion to Sam and her family.”

The production team also shared, “At the time of filming, Sam described his mum as amazing – and that is how we will always remember her. Jo became the matriarch of the Race Across the World cast family, she leaves a lasting legacy in the many lives that she touched, both through the series and beyond. It was a privilege to share her story and she will be deeply missed.”

The show’s series winner, Emon Choudhury, also posted a special tribute to Jo. He described her as the glue that kept her family together.

“She was always checking in, organising things, bringing us together and making sure we stayed in each other’s lives,” he shared. “The TV show finished years ago, but because of Jo, our little family never did.”