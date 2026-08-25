Actress Breaks off Engagement to Rapper, Accuses Him of Cheating

Serayah and Joey Bada$$ have called off their engagement after the rapper allegedly cheated on the actress.

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In her latest Instagram post, Serayah confirmed the news.

“After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my son, Joey,” she wrote. “I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building, and wanted nothing more than to protect our family.”

However, Serayah accused the rapper of cheating on her multiple times throughout the course of their relationship. She noted that he even cheated on her during the “most vulnerable and meaningful moments” of her life.

“I share this not for sympathy, retaliation, or to publicly tear anyone down,” Serayah clarified. “I share it because too many women are taught to question themselves before they question what is happening right in front of them.”

She then advised others, “If your intuition is telling you something is wrong, listen to it. Don’t make yourself smaller to keep someone else comfortable. Don’t compromise your values because you’re afraid of losing the future you imagined. And don’t allow someone else’s choices to become a referendum on your worth.”

Seryah also pointed out that love should not require anyone to abandon themselves.

“I will always respect the fact that we share a beautiful son,” she said, regarding her relationship with the rapper. “And my priority will be protecting his peace, privacy, and relationship with both of his parents.”

The actress then said she would not discuss the “intimate details” of her and Joey Bada$$’s relationship publicly beyond what she has already shared.

“This chapter did not end the way I prayed it would,” she added. “But endings can also be beginnings.”

Seryah and Joey Bada$$ Were First Romantically Linked in 2022

The breakup comes just four years after Serayah and Joey Bada$$ were first romantically linked. They first met in 2021.

During a 2025 interview with Essence, Joey spoke about meeting Seryah.

“I saw her and I remember thinking to myself, like, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen a woman so beautiful.’ She was just strikingly gorgeous, and her aura was just kind of radiating,” he said. “It was really just a silent thought. But it was definitely a very distinctive feeling that I’ve never felt before.”

He also said that dating Serayah had changed his “perspective” on things.

“It definitely shifted, and the dynamic that I wanted changed,” the rapper continued. “So I’m very much monogamous now, and I don’t discourage or disagree with anybody going after polyamory or whatever if that’s what you want to do. But this is where I’m at now, and this is where I feel secure.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first and only child, Joey, in early 2025 and welcomed him just a few months later.