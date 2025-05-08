sydney-sweeney-shares-bts-met-gala-moments-in-candid-pics

Sydney Sweeney, the ultimate blonde bombshell and modern-day Hollywood throwback, just dropped some behind-the-scenes gems from a seriously glamorous soirée.

The Immaculate star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two posts detailing her recent Met Gala 2025 outing.

In her first post, the 27-year-old showed off her glam for the event, which she attributed to Armani Beauty in her caption.

“Gorgeous!!” one fan gushed in the comments.

“You were breathtaking at the Met Gala, Sydney,” Armani Beauty’s IG account also declared in the comments.

Of course, the young star is the Giorgio Armani Global Fragrance and Makeup Ambassador for the brand.

Sydney Sweeney Shares More BTTS Met Gala Pics in Epic Photo Dump

Next, Sweeney shared a series of candid snaps once she had her gown on, leading up to her blue carpet reveal.

Sweeney dazzled in a stunning black gown that hugged her curves and sparkled with intricate beaded fringe adorning the sleeves, bodice, and skirt. The design showcased a bold keyhole cutout, elegantly accented with a gold flower embellishment, adding a touch of daring sophistication.

The series of chic black-and-white shots featured the radiant actress living her best life – striking poses, tickling the ivories, admiring her own reflection, and staying dry in style under umbrellas held by her dutiful entourage.

Of course, admirers rushed to the comments to lavish praise on Sweeney’s Met Gala look.

“Oh, so perfect,” one onlooker insisted. “This look is everything,” a second fan added. “Phenomenal and Iconic!” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, some fans were counting their blessings with the actress gifting them with two candid posts in one day.

“2 in 1 day… feels like Christmas morning,” one fan wrote in the comments.