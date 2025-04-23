Sydney Sweeney Introduces ‘Nap Buddy’ in Stunning New Snaps

Sydney Sweeney had fans buzzing as she introduced her new “partner” in a photo dump—complete with a few jaw-dropping bikini pics.

Looks like the 27-year-old (and freshly single) actress has traded romance for puppy love, welcoming an adorable new family member—Sully Bear.

Sweeney shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her German Shepherd pup’s love for water during their beach outing. Dressed in a red-striped string bikini, Sweeney joined Sully for some fun on the paddleboard.

The pair later took a refreshing swim together.

In other snapshots, Sweeney multitasks like a pro—cradling her pup while getting her makeup done, sneaking him into a bowling alley in a bag (talk about a strike!), and catching some Z’s with her new furry sidekick.

Another photo showcased a personalized silver charm bracelet engraved with the words “Sully Bear,” adorned with heart-shaped and paw print charms.

“Introducing Sully Bear,” the Immaculate star wrote alongside the sweet snaps. “So far in our two weeks together, he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Case of Puppy Love

Of course, fans and some celeb pals also had some puppy love for Sweeney’s new pooch.

“Sully in the bag is adorable. Lil bro won’t be that small for long. So do it while you can,” one fan suggested, adding a crying emoji. “Sully needs a charm collar immediately!!” another fan exclaimed.

“HE’S FLOPPY AND PERFECT,” the popular IG account WeRateDogs gushed. Even Paris Hilton was charmed, leaving a heart-eyes emoji under the comments.

Meanwhile, other thieves of joy had to drag down the proceedings over whether Sully is a rescue dog or not.

“Pray you rescued him,” one onlooker opined. “Hoping he’s a rescue and not from a breeder,” a second onlooker lectured. “I don’t understand why famous people can’t adopt a puppy and save a life,” yet another onlooker assumed.

However, Sweeney is already a dog mom of a rescue pit-bull mix named Tank. She showcased him in an Instagram post this time last year.

Sweeney shared how Tank has been a profound source of support for her mental health.

“My dog, Tank, really is so important in my own self-care process,” she told People in 2024. “Whether it is just playing with her, taking her to the dog park, or taking her on a walk, it just lets me take a moment and unplug from everything else.”