major-hip-hop-mogul-hospitalized-for-heart-attack

Hip-hop mogul Pierre “P” Thomas is on the road to recovery after he was hospitalized for a heart attack last week.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to the Quality Control Music co-founder told TMZ that he is still at a Las Vegas hospital following the medical emergency. He has been in the ICU since being admitted.

Quality Control Music also told the media outlet that Thomas is still hospitalized and asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

“We ask that everyone keep P and his family in their thoughts and prayers and respectfully give them the privacy and space they need during this time,” the company also shared. “We deeply appreciate everyone’s concern, support, prayers, and loving energy right now.”

Thomas Co-Founded Quality Control Music in 2013

Thomas notably co-founded Quality Control Music with Kevin “Coach K” Lee in 2013 and has worked with various hip-hop stars, including City Girls, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby.

The label expanded its services to include sports in 2018. Lee’s nephew, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, is a client. Cardi B previously held a “consulting arrangement” with the company as well.

Quality Control Music also works with Migos, despite a 2020 lawsuit the group filed. One of the bandmates, Offset, claimed the label wrongfully claimed ownership of his solo single “5 4 3 2 1,” which was released through Motown Records. The lawsuit was later dropped in 2023.

Both Thomas and Lee previously received Billboard’s Executive of the Year Award in 2018. They were also named Billboard’s first peer-voted R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players’ Choice Award winners in 2023.