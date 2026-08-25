dolly-parton-dead-at-80

Country music legend Dolly Parton has passed away following months of health struggles. She was 80 years old.

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Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed the news, stating she died peacefully on August 25 in Nashville.

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience,” her loved ones shared in a statement.

The statement further reads, “With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

Parton is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Carl Thomas Dean, her mother, Avie Lee Caroline Owens, and her father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr.

Parton’s Nephew Reflects on Her Legacy

While sharing the devastating news of Parton’s passing, Seaver said his famous aunt had requested him to make the announcement when the time came.

“As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven’t truly felt it until now,” he shared. “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

He then spoke about how Parton lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by her late beloved husband, her parents, and others she loved dearly.

“I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid,” Seaver continued. “Getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors, not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible.”

He also pointed out that the country music legend opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life.

“By her example, we believed that anything was possible,” he noted. “She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

He further shared, “My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist. Becoming an extended part of your family, whether you liked it or not.”

Seaver added that the Parton family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work to ensure that her spirit lives on forever.