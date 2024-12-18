Sydney Sweeney Rocks Unzipped Sweater, Nothing Underneath in Wild New Photos

As winter officially approaches, bombshell actress Sydney Sweeney is turning up the heat yet again with a fresh batch of sizzling snapshots.

Videos by Suggest

The Immaculate star treated her 23 million Instagram followers to a stunning photo series on Dec. 18. In the first shot, she posed on a balcony in the rain, wearing a sweater left open to reveal her toned stomach

Images via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

In the second pic, Sweeney crosses her arms, further highlighting her signature throwback Hollywood figure.

After the candid photos, Sweeney also shared some footage of her striking poses with her chic Miu Miu bag.

“Rain, rain, go away,” she captioned the post.

Images via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney rocked a chunky knit sweater in dark chocolate brown with cream trim, featuring a zipper instead of the usual cardigan buttons. She skipped zipping it up and wore it open and shirtless for the photos… but it’s there.

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s bag is adorned with a few charms dangling from one strap, adding a playful touch to her look. She also paired her cardigan with relaxed straight-leg jeans and classic white sneakers.

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Set of Photos

Of course, Sweeney lovers worldwide rushed to the comments of her brand-new thirst trap.

“She broke the internet again,” a top comment (with over 28,000 likes and counting) reads. “Dear Santa: this,” a second festive fan added. A third onlooker chimed in with: “The love of my life, I would trade my own mother for you.”

However, one fan simply wanted some practical advice from the 27-year-old Euphoria star.

“Need your double-sided fabric tape rec pls and thx,” they joked.

Sweeney has been a longtime ambassador for Miu Miu, frequently showcasing the brand’s designs both on the red carpet and in her everyday life. Most notably, she turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala, pairing a striking black bob wig with an elegant baby blue gown from the label.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Meanwhile, Sweeney has recently undergone a body transformation for her upcoming role in a biopic about the professional female boxer Christy Martin.

Photo via Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram

Australian filmmaker David Michôd, acclaimed for powerful films like Animal Kingdom and The King, helmed the still-untitled project that tells the true story of Martin, who rose to prominence as America’s most famous female boxer in the 1990s. Dubbed the “female Rocky” by the film’s producers, the story promises to capture her pioneering journey to the top.