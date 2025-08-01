Suspect Wanted In Deaths Of Tennessee Family And Then Abandoning 7 Month Old In Stranger’s Yard

A wild manhunt is underway in search of a 29-year-old man who is wanted for killing four family members from Tennessee and then leaving their 7-month-old girl alive and abandoned in a stranger’s yard, according to the New York Post.

Videos by Suggest

Suspect At Large After Allegedly Killing Four Family Members And Leaving Infant In Stranger’s Yard

The authorities are still searching for Austin Robert Drummond and have shared his photo online. They are warning residents of Tennessee of this armed and dangerous man.

Facebook

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via ABC News, the murder victims are 21-year-old James M. Wilson, 38-year-old Cortney Rose, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams, and her brother, 15-year-old Braydon Williams.

The family of three adults and one teenager was found dead on Tuesday on a Lake County road in northwest Tennessee. Not only that, but the baby was abandoned in a car seat.

She was left in a “random individual’s front yard” in Dyer County, about 40 miles away. Whoever saw the baby called 911 to report the infant in the minivan. The good news is that the baby is safe and healthy.

Authorities identified the 15-year-old as the baby’s uncle, Rose and the maternal grandmother, and Wilson and Williams as her parents.

Manhunt Ongoing For Murderer

Police have now charged Drummond with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Drummond was allegedly driving a 2016 AUDI A3 during the incident. Police said there was damage on the car’s driver’s side, and they know his Tennessee license plate to be RI 01896. They also believe Drummond knew the four victims personally.

Other than that, we don’t yet know the motive of the murders. If Drummond knew the family personally, perhaps he had a personal vendetta against the couple. Still, it’s strange why he would leave the baby alive and not the teenager.

The TBI has set up a $15,000 reward for anyone who has information that can help with his arrest. They are urging anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.