Pro Wrestler Reveals Devastating ALS Diagnosis in Emotional Video

In an emotional video, professional wrestler Tanea Brooks, known in the ring as “Rebel,” revealed she has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

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The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star announced her diagnosis of the fatal disease in an Instagram post on May 1.

“The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS,” the 47-year-old explained in her video. “There is not a lot of research behind ALS, and we don’t know how long I have. But it explains why I have trouble walking and talking, and all my functions will soon decline.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, ALS destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. This leads to muscle weakness, slurred speech, and eventually, paralysis.

“But now we can prepare for the future and what is to come. And I want to say thank you,” she added, before expressing her gratitude toward AEW and its president and CEO, Tony Khan.

“It has been a blessing that is unheard of, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Brooks said. She then also thanked wrestling fans for their support.

Pro Wrestler Tanea Brooks Ended Her ALS Diagnosis Video on a Somber Note: ‘I Love You’

The pro wrestler ended her post on a somber note.

“Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing. I love you,” she said, her eyes filling with tears. She then blew a kiss at the camera.

Brooks, an Oklahoma native, joined AEW in 2019, appearing on-screen as “Rebel.” She has since competed against prominent talents like Big Swole, Nyla Rose, and Vickie Guerrero.

Before her ALS diagnosis, Brooks was also diagnosed with primary pulmonary lymphoma (PPL), a rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In a November 2025 video, Brooks shared that she was hospitalized the previous year for what she initially believed was a lung infection.

She said she was on “anti-fungal” medication for a year, dealing with “infections, ruptures [and] tumors,” before she was diagnosed with cancer at the Mayo Clinic.

Just as she was about to undergo lung surgery after receiving cancer treatment at the clinic, doctors diagnosed Brooks with ALS.