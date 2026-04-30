Starbucks ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Menu Revealed

Starbucks has just dropped a secret menu inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2, just in time for the sequel’s much-anticipated premiere. Groundbreaking.

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Channel your inner Miranda Priestly with her signature no-foam, extra-shot, skimmed latte. Or, if you’re feeling more like Andy Sachs, maybe just grab a regular coffee and try not to spill it.

Actually, Andy has a more prolific order, based on the “secret” menu released by Starbucks.

Here’s what to order to feel a little more chic and a lot more judged.

For the Miranda in you, it’s an extra-hot, no-foam latte with an extra shot and nonfat milk. If you’re more of an Andy, embrace your inner fashion darling with a cappuccino made with oat milk, caramel, and cinnamon syrup. Nigel’s order is a sophisticated Doppio Espresso Con Panna with a swirl of mocha sauce. And for Emily, it’s an iced chai latte with almond milk and sugar-free caramel, because of course it is.

Image via Starbucks

Technically, these drinks dropped on April 20. But since they’re just glorified versions of classic menu items, you can technically order them forever… long after the hype dies down. As long as you know the specific and very judgmental customizations, you’re golden.

You can find all four of these hyper-specific, judgmental drinks pre-set in the Starbucks mobile app. However, if you’re brave enough to order them in person, you’ll need to tell the barista every single, soul-crushing customization. Good luck with that.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 debuts in theaters on May 1.

That’s all.