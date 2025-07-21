18-Year-Old College Football Player Shot And Killed In Cordova, Tennessee

An 18-year-old college football player, Corey Adams, was shot dead in a shooting in Cordova, Tennessee.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident occurred at around 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. Deputies arrived at a Fern Glade Cove residence in Cordova. Inside a vehicle, they found a gunshot victim, later identified as Adams.

SCSO provided life-saving measures until Shelby County Fire personnel arrived. Unfortunately, Corey Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, and deputies later learned that four different male individuals had arrived at local hospitals in personal vehicles. They had suffered gunshot wounds, and all four were listed in non-critical condition.

Currently, SCSO detectives are investigating the shooting as an active homicide.

Reactions

Corey Adams was an Ole Miss freshman who played for the university’s football team.

“We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee,” Ole Miss Football said in a statement shared on X. “While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”

Corey also played for the Enda Carr Cougars, Edna Karr High School’s football team. Similarly to Ole Miss, the Louisiana high school also addressed Corey’s death on social media, saying they were “heartbroken and tormented.”

“Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man,” the high school wrote. “We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand. This wasn’t supposed to be the end of his story.”

According to the Ole Miss Sports website, Corey played as a defensive end for the football team. He was a two-time first-team all-state honoree and a two-time first-team all-district selection.

He is survived by his parents, Corey Adams and Chantrel Bernhart.