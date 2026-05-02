Pat Sajak’s Daughter & Her Pro Athlete Boyfriend Just Spun the Wheel on a Big Relationship Step

Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, is ready to solve the puzzle of love… she just introduced her pro athlete boyfriend to her famous dad.

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Indeed, Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson has met the Wheel of Fortune legend.

For those not in the know, the Savannah Bananas are an exhibition baseball team known for their wild on-field antics. They play a version of baseball called “Banana Ball,” which is all about showmanship, getting the fans involved, and keeping the game moving.

Maggie Sajak and Pat Sajak in 2022. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) MAGGIE SAJAK, PAT SAJAK

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the viral baseball player called Pat “a great guy.”

“Everybody’s nervous to meet the father of the person they’re dating, or mother or both,” Olson, not one to be shy to state the obvious, told the outlet.

The athlete, who described himself as “a weird” and “very out there person,” wasn’t afraid to let his freak flag fly when he met the 79-year-old game show icon.

“I’m not going to hold back who I am as a person, and people seem to enjoy that company,” he insisted. “I’m happy that I’m able to be myself truly in every aspect now.”

Pat Sajak’s Daughter Recently Hard Launched Her Relationship with Her Pro Athlete Boyfriend

Meanwhile, Olson, 28, and Sajak, 31, recently hard-launched their relationship on social media with a PDA-filled picture from the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Applications closed,” the Disney duo wrote alongside their joint Instagram post.

In his US Weekly interview, Olson explained that he and Maggie are making long-distance look easy. He’s based in Savannah, Georgia, while she lives on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. But despite the miles between them, Olson said they “are able to come together and just have an awesome relationship.”

“It’s just about planning and making sure you’re setting aside time to see each other and make really cool experiences happen because a start of a relationship never happens again,” he explained. You only get one chance at a start of a relationship.”

Jaskson Olson playing some of the ol’ banana ball…(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

This is Maggie’s first public relationship since she and Scottish actor Ross McCall called it quits. The former flames, who had a 19-year age gap, were first spotted canoodling in LA in April 2024.

Meanwhile, Maggie became the social media correspondent for Wheel of Fortune in the fall of 2021.