Oklahoma Attorney Accused Of Trying To Kidnap 2-Year-Old From Daycare Because She Was ‘Sent By God’

An Oklahoma attorney, 49-year-old Tracy Zahl, is accused of attempting to lure and kidnap a 2-year-old child at a daycare. Zahl allegedly told investigators that she had been “sent by God to be with the children.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on July 23. At the Westminster Presbyterian Church Child Care Center, Zahl allegedly entered through an unlocked door and walked into a classroom.

The affidavit alleged that, once inside the classroom, Zahl attempted to take the 2-year-old girl with her, telling her to “come out of the classroom and follow her.” A teacher, realizing what was going on, grabbed the 2-year-old from Zahl, told her to leave, and called the care center’s director, the affidavit added.

Distrubingly, Zahl allegedly continued to approach children after she exited the classroom. She would encounter a group of children walking in a line and insert herself among them, saying that she was “going with them,” according to the affidavit. She was allowed to, as a teacher believed she was a volunteer.

‘Sent By God’

Inside another classroom, Zahl allegedly sat with children at a table. When approached and confronted by a staff member, the attorney allegedly said that she was “sent by God to be with the children.”

After being instructed to leave, Zahl complied, the document added. With the woman’s license plate number handed to the police, she was later tracked down and arrested.

As reported by KFOR, once she was taken into custody, Tracy Zahl allegedly admitted to making a mistake. She revealed she didn’t have a child or grandchild at the daycare and had no reason to be there.

KFOR revealed Zahl’s troubling history with the law. In 2011, the Oklahoma Bar Association suspended her for a year after she was arrested for felony prescription forgery. Ten years later, in 2021, she was accused of threatening to kill her former employer and co-worker.

Zahl was charged with kidnapping and is being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The Oklahoma Bar Association shared a statement with KFOR, addressing the recent incident.

“It is concerning when an Oklahoma licensed attorney is charged with a crime, and the Oklahoma Bar Association monitors and follows all such pending criminal charges,” the statement read. “Pursuant to Oklahoma Supreme Court rules, the OBA cannot comment on or disclose information about pending disciplinary investigations.”