Major Fast Food Chain Reveals Hello Kitty Collectibles and Meal

A major fast-food chain is about to make a lot of grown adults buy a kids’ meal.

Videos by Suggest

Sonic is launching a limited-time Hello Kitty and Friends Wacky Pack, and collectors are already losing their minds online.

The collaboration is a genius mix of kid-friendly food and pure Sanrio nostalgia, giving the fast-food chain a massive dose of crossover appeal. Starting May 4th, guests can get their hands on a Hello Kitty and Friends Wacky Pack Meal, each featuring a toy inspired by classic menu items and beloved Sanrio characters.

Each Hello Kitty and Friends Meal comes with one of 12 exclusive toys. Nine of these are scented character figures, available in either multicolor or gold, while the other three are color-changing spoons. The scented figures include Pompompurin (cookie dough), Hello Kitty (cherry), Chococat (chocolate), Kuromi (grape), My Melody (strawberry), and Cinnamoroll (vanilla). The color-changing spoons feature Hangyodon, Keroppi, and Badtz-Maru.

Each Wacky Pack Meal comes with your choice of entrée (hamburger, chicken tenders, hot dog, corn dog, or grilled cheese), a side (Groovy Fries, Tots, or an applesauce pouch), and a drink. You can stick with a classic fountain drink or juice, or get fancy and upgrade to an Ocean Water or slush for a small fee.

Snack food guru @Markie_devo gave Instagram a sneak peek of the new toys. Of course, fast food lovers and Hello Kitty fans promptly lost their minds.

“I need two of each. One for me and one for my daughter 😂,” one onlooker gushed. “Well. I’ll be there every damn day,” another fan confessed. “Okay, these are cute 😂😍,” a third onlooker chimed in.

Sonic’s Hello Kitty and Friends Wacky Pack Meal is available until May 31, or until supplies run out.