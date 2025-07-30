Florida Woman Allegedly Attempted To Murder Woman Over ‘Bed Sheets And Blankets’

A 26-year-old Florida woman, Anaya Durandisse Williams, is accused of attempting to murder a woman by breaking a bottle over her head. Allegedly, Williams became enraged during an argument that turned into a physical fight over bed sheets and blankets.

Videos by Suggest

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) release, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 27. Deputies responded to a Fort Meade residence at around 5:18 p.m. following a battery report.

Upon arrival, deputies were met by the victim, who alleged that Williams had gotten “extremely upset” over some “bed sheets and blankets” she had set up for her in her room.

The argument turned violent, and Williams allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair and used an empty glass bottle to hit her on the head, which caused the bottle to shatter. Additionally, the victim alleged that Williams then kicked her and bit her.

Further Alleged Violence

However, things turned for the worse when the woman called 911. Williams allegedly armed herself with a knife and struck her with it. She suffered a minor laceration to the back, according to the PCSO.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, surveillance footage from inside the house shows the moment when Williams “lunges” at the victim, stabbing her in the back.

The affidavit added that police found Williams in the bathroom, holding the knife allegedly used to slash the victim. During an interview with detectives, she allegedly admitted to carrying out the attack. She said, as per the affidavit, that she was “in the heat of the moment.”

Furthermore, Williams allegedly said that she attacked the victim because the woman is “overly-emotional and pushes people over the edge,” as per the PCSO.

In addition to the laceration, the victim also suffered various other injuries. Among these are a swollen left eye, as reported by Law & Crime. The victim expressed feeling scared by Williams and that her actions “were against her will.”

Anaya Durandisse Williams was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Her pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for August 4, and her arraignment will take place on September 2.