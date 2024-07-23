Pregnant Hailey Bieber Admits She’s ‘Not Super Close’ With Her Family Anymore

Hailey Bieber recently admitted that she’s “not super close” with her family.

During an interview with W magazine, Hailey opened up about her relationship with her family. She touched on her life growing up and how it’s impacted her today.

“I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” she said.

Hailey is the youngest daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, which naturally contributed to the unconventional childhood she had. However, despite having “fond, beautiful memories” growing up, she doesn’t necessarily feel close to her family anymore.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she said. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

Bieber moved to New York City at age 17 after signing with Ford Models. Surrounded by older people, she quickly had to grow up herself.

“I started traveling the world, making my own money,” she told W. “I got my own apartment and had to learn how to live on my own and pay bills. That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly, when most of my friends were just leaving for college.”

Just four years after moving to New York, Hailey married Justin Bieber at the age of 21. And given her circumstances, the decision to wed early worked out well, but she doesn’t necessarily recommend it to other young women.

“I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old … ‘I think you should get married.’ It’s really each individual’s experience,” she said.

As for her pregnancy, Hailey is feeling emotional about growing her own family.

“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?'” she says. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”