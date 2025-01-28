sports-illustrated-model-camille-kostek-rocks-short-dress-and-high-heeled-boots

Model Camille Kostek sent social media into a frenzy, breaking hearts in a stunning photo spread featuring a curve-hugging dress and killer knee-high boots.

Recently, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend took to Instagram to show off a fresh brown-on-brown fit. In the images, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl sported a figure-hugging brown dress, cut short to show off her legs for days.

Atop her luscious blonde locks, she wore a matching brown Siegelman Stable ball cap. Topping off the look were black high heel boots. In each of the fun snaps, the model has a knowing smirk across her lips.

Kostek captioned the carousel with a single football emoji.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader’s over one million Instagram followers rushed to the comments, gushing over the fresh spread. “Umm, YES,” one fan managed, possibly while wiping saliva from their agape maw.

“The BOOTS! I’m dying over this one,” another fan offered.

Yet another Instagram denizen thought Kostek was giving off 90s girl power vibes. “Sporty Spice angel,” they wrote, harkening back to the “Wannabe” British pop superstars, the Spice Girls.

However, not everyone was feeling the brown hat and skirt combo. “Look like a UPS driver, lol,” one critical onlooker joked. Kostek took the quip in stride, shooting back, “This is their updated uniform.”

‘Sports Illustrated’ Recently Dubbed Camille Kostek a Legend

Kostek also recently shared a throwback pic that kicked off her long-running Sports Illustrated Swimsuit relationship. Last fall, the legendary mag shared the cover of their 2019 swimsuit issue, which (ahem) sported the blonde beauty on the cover. In the image, Kostek wore an olive green string bikini as she stood on the beach, a broad smile on her face.

“On this day 6 years ago @camillekostek joined us in Australia for her second time with the brand but not for just any photoshoot, it was the one where she became one of our 2019 cover stars,” SI began in their caption.

“Every year since, Camille’s infectious energy and natural beauty has graced the pages of the SI Swimsuit issue, which has led her to being named an SI Swimsuit L E G E N D,” SI added.

Clearly proud of being dubbed a SI Swimsuit legend, Kostek shared the post on her own page.

“Goddess energy,” body positivity advocate and model Ellana Bryan wrote in the comments.