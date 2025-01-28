Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Wears Next to Nothing in Candid Black-and-White Photos

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, heated the January chill in style with some stunning yet sophisticated snaps that left fans in awe.

First, on January 18, the 26-year-old hit Instagram with a bold post. Posing nude with her back to the camera, Meadow casually held a cigarette like al all the cool kids did circa 1976, flashing a cheeky smile over her shoulder.

In the image, Meadow’s hair was slicked back, as though she just stepped out of the shower and lit up for some of that rich, toasted tobacco taste.

Image via Instagram / Meadow Walker

Meadow’s over four million followers flooded the comments of the literally and figuratively smoking post.

“Love your smile so much,” fellow model Mishka Di gushed. “An angel on earth,” a second onlooker agreed.

Then, on Thursday, January 23, Meadow shared another fresh out-of-the-shower snapshot, rocking nothing but white underwear and a whole lot of confidence.

The photo showed Meadow lifting a white duvet, highlighting her supple chest and nubile, firm midsection. Her brunette hair again appeared wet and partially covered her face.

Image via Instagram / Meadow Walker

Once again, fans rushed to the comments to the post to lavish praise on the artful yet sultry image. However, the striking snap seemed to leave fans speechless.The comments were filled with emojis of hearts, hands clapping, angels and fire.

The Likely Origin of Meadow’s Recent Bold Black-and-White Snaps

The sizzling yet artful snaps seem to be outtakes from a recent series posted by photographer Grace Burns. The photo set, titled “BY GRACE VOL 3” and also shared on Instagram, features Meadow hanging out in a sparse apartment.

Wearing a figure-hugging, nearly sheer white tank top, Meadow alternates between stoic to beaming ear-to-ear while posing. The series of photos ends with the model peering out the window, gazing at what appears to be NYC’s Central Park.

Meadow Recently Paid Tribute to Her Father, Paul Walker

Meanwhile, the photos of Meadow were shared after she posted a heartfelt message about her late father, Paul Walker, who passed away in a car accident in 2013.

To celebrate his 51st birthday, she shared a childhood photo of herself with the late Fast and the Furious star. In the image, the actor, who died at just 40, gazes down at a young Meadow with a warm smile.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” she wrote alongside the post. “I love and miss you so much every day. Thank you for everything. My forever guardian angel.”