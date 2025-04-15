Another Beloved Singer-Songwriter Has Died: Michael Hurley Was 83

Michael Hurley, the folk artist and singer-songwriter who emerged from the Greenwich Village folk scene in the 1960s, has passed away. He was 83.

The singer’s family announced his passing on March 27 through a statement shared by Hurley’s record label, No Quarter Records, on Instagram. The cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with a resounding sadness that the Hurley family announces the recent sudden passing of the inimitable Michael Hurley,” his family wrote. “The ‘Godfather of freak folk’ was for a prolific half-century the purveyor of an eccentric genius and compassionate wit.”

“He alone was Snock. There is no other. Friends, family, and the music community deeply mourn his loss.”

Michael Hurley’s Work Featured in Popular TV and Films, Covered by Modern Indie Artists

Influenced by legendary artists like Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, and Hank Williams, Hurley picked up the guitar in his late teens. He eventually brought his talents to the stage, performing at New York City coffeehouses—a journey he shared in a 1997 interview with Popwatch Magazine.

Hurley launched his musical journey with the 1964 debut album “First Songs” and has since released an impressive 31 albums over his enduring career. His work has also found a place in popular culture, featuring in TV shows and films like Deadwood and Leave No Trace, according to IMDb.

Fame was never a priority for Hurley, and throughout the next decade, his work remained sporadic. However, by the late 1970s, his unique blend of homespun, laid-back, and slightly offbeat folk—anchored by his subtle yet distinctive guitar style—started resonating with the burgeoning indie scene.

At the turn of the millennium, the singer-songwriter began collaborating with several indie labels, including Gnomonsong, founded by renowned admirer Devendra Banhart. His work gained further recognition in 2000 when Cat Power featured a cover of his song Sweedeedee on her acclaimed Covers Record.

Hurley’s final album, The Time of the Foxgloves, was released in 2021. Hurley remained a dedicated performer until the very end, delivering his final shows in late March, just days before his passing.