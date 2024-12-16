Sophia Bush’s Home Burglarized, Christmas Gift Stolen

Within less than two weeks of Christmas, Sophia Bush was hit with an unfortunate incident—a burglary at her Los Angeles-area residence.

Videos by Suggest

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an intruder entered the One Tree Hill alum’s home through the garage. They only made off with one object before taking off, which was a $36 book the actress planned to give someone.

One of Bush’s employees discovered that the book was taken after arriving at the residence and noticing the garage open. After reviewing the home’s security footage, law enforcement was called to the scene.

Responding officers did a burglary report and now have the footage. However, no arrests have been made.

Another source revealed to the media outlet that Bush had been in the residence at the time of the burglary, but slept through it.

Bush is among the celebrities who have experienced burglaries in Los Angeles. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Los Angeles property had a daytime break-in in August. The thieves did not make it to the property’s main house, and it was unclear what they stole.

Weeks before Hanks and Wilson’s home was broken into, Marlon Wayans’ Los Angeles residence was hit by a group of thieves. His brother, Keenen, was at residence at the time.

Although he woke hearing noise from the lower level of the home, Keenan assumed it was nothing to worry about. He decided to go back to sleep without investigating. The thieves managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of items.

Sophia Bush Said Her ‘Heart Feels Really Full’ While Working on ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot

During a recent appearance on the And That’s What You Really Missed podcast with Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, Bush opened up about working on the One Tree Hill reboot.

She and fellow One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton previously teased the reboot this past summer on Instagram.

“I will say is it has been the most inclusive process,” Bush stated about filming the reboot. “And that is something I really cherish.”

She noted the reboot was special because she was able to be with the “sort of” original group of the One Tree Hill family.

“And hear everyone’s excitement and everyone’s trepidation and why people are into it,” she said. “And why they’re afraid of it and what they would want and what they would need. The thing that I think is the coolest is everyone’s gone on to write, produce, direct, be so creative.”

She further pointed out that it was “really beautiful” for her to partner with her friends. It’s also amazing for her to learn “from amazing women.”

Bush played Brooke Davis for all nine seasons of One Tree Hill. She starred in the teen drama with Burton, Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, and Bethany Joy Lenz.