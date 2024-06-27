Sophia Bush Realized She Might Not ‘Like Men’ After Her Last Breakup

Nearly a year after filing for divorce from Grant Hughes, Sophia Bush says she may not “like men” again following the split.

During the latest episode of her Work in Progress podcast, the One Tree Hill alum opened up about her journey to coming out as “queer.” In April, she revealed to the world her sexuality during a cover story interview with Glamour. She is now dating former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

“I think so many women are like, ‘Well, I’m settling a little bit,’” Sophia Bush reflected. “Everyone says everything’s hard, all my friends hate their husbands. And you sort of go like, ‘Oh, then maybe that’s not it.’”

Bush and Hughes were married for 13 months before calling it quits. The actress said a friend had suggested to her that maybe things didn’t work out because of her sexuality.

“One of my best friends looked at me and was like, ‘I gotta say, that was just painful to watch, and I’m so glad you’re getting out of it,’” Sophia Bush continued. “‘But, like, I don’t just think he was not the right person for you, but also, I don’t actually think you like men.’”

After taking all the words her friend in, Bush said she felt clarity, stating that her sexuality may have been a major factor in her past relationships.

“There was sort of this moment where I was like, ‘Oh, maybe the drama when I fell in love with this beautiful French exchange student when I was 16 wasn’t about her being a girl,’” she continued. “It was that she lived in France, and my parents were like, ‘This feels irrational and really like a setup for heartbreak for you. You’re 16.’”

Sophia Bush Says Her Family Has Been Accepting Even Before She Knew Her True Sexuality

While opening up about how her family, Sophia Bush said everyone had been accepting of her before she even knew her true sexuality.

“Then I was like, ‘Oh, my God, the queer community has been my home and is the home of my whole family since I was old enough to understand,’” Bush pointed out. “‘Uncle Tony had a boyfriend and not a girlfriend. I would never want to hurt the people I care the most about who’s been in this fight for liberation for so long. I’m gonna get out of the way.’”

She went on to add, “And then, it was like, ‘Well, maybe I don’t have to get out of the way. Maybe I just get to like who I like.’ What a revolutionary f—ing idea.”