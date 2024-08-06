Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s LA Home Burglarized in Broad Daylight

Another celebrity has become a victim of thieves and the latest property ransacked was Tom Hank and Rita Wilson’s multiple million dollar Los Angeles pad.

The famous couple’s property was robbed in broad daylight when the thieves shattered glass to enter the residence. The incident occurred just a few weeks ago when Hanks wasn’t home, TMZ reported.

Although the alarm was triggered, it didn’t stop the thieves from going inside. However, they didn’t make it into the property’s main house. It remains unclear what was stolen and how much the items were worth.

Sources further stated that Tom Hank and Rita Wilson were not targeted. Instead, the incident appeared to be part of a string of burglaries done by the same group of thieves. While the investigation is underway, no arrests have been reported.

Hanks and Wilson’s home was burglarized weeks after Marlon Wayans’ Los Angeles property was hit by a group of thieves. His brother Keenen was in the home at the time.

While he was awakened by the noise the thieves were making while they were in his brother’s home, Keenan didn’t realize what was happening. He decided to go back to sleep without investigating.

Marlon’s housekeepers arrived at the house hours later to discover it was burglarized. Keenen was shocked by the situation. The thieves managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from the home.

Arrests have yet to be made in that situation as well.

Tom Hank and Rita Wilson’s Son Chet Recently Opened Up About His Past Drug Struggles

Last month, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet got candid about his struggles with drugs in the past. Chet’s battle with addiction started at the young age of 16. It became so rough that his parents stepped in.

While opening up about his struggles, Chet said he was able to tell who was his fellow addicts. “You’re like, ‘I know this dude’s a f–king cokehead, but I want a little bump,’” Chet admitted.

He also described his drug of choice. “I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.’ I couldn’t get enough of that sh–t.”

While he was aware of the damage the drugs were causing to his body, Chet also pointed out that the damage was also being done to his soul. “It’s terrible. It eats away,” he explained. “You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep.”

Chet then said that the drug addiction was specifically hard on his parents. “I had been a really good, innocent kid my whole life,” he claimed. “And then one day I just make that leap, take that step and it was like, ‘What the f–k.’ Where has my child gone.”