Kylie Kelce and Husband Jason Welcome Baby No. 4

It’s official – Jason and Kylie Kelce have a family of six! The couple welcomed their fourth baby over the weekend.

In a post on Instagram, Kylie announced the baby girl was born on Saturday, Mar. 30.

“Whoop, there she is!” Kylie declared. “Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce.”

Photo by Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Along with Finnley, Kylie and Jason Kelce share daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. In November 2024, Kylie revealed she was pregnant for the fourth time.

The birth of sweet Finnley comes just weeks after Kylie opened up about expecting her fourth daughter during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“We’ve always said we wanted four kids,” she explained. “Maybe I won’t get to meet a little Jason Kelce.”

She then joked, ”If we had a boy at this point, I’m good. I’ve gone this long without getting peed on when I open a diaper, I’m trying to keep that streak alive. Four girls are better than four boys.”

Kylie Kelce Previously Admitted She ‘Cannot Stand’ Being Pregnant

Just after announcing she and Jason were having another baby, Kylie Kelce admitted she could not stand being pregnant.

“When I tell you I cannot stand being pregnant, I mean it,” she declared. “I don’t have a fun time.”

During the Jan. 23 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie stated she didn’t prepare at all for the birth.

“This time around, I’ve done nearly nothing,” she explained. “It’s not me.”

However, she pointed out that she had bought a new baby lounging seat that was wider and higher. “The reason I did that is because I have a slight concern that her three older sisters may run past and clothesline her,” Kylie admitted. “And in that situation, it is very much a springy effect.

She then added, “I don’t want to know what the end of that looks like.”