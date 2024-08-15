Son Arrested for Shooting Father in the Face Over Argument About His ‘Stinky Feet’

An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly shooting his own father in the face during an argument about his stinky feet.

David Carpenter, 48, is currently facing charges of attempted murder and child endangerment after calling police and admitting to shooting his father while his child was in the room.

Local outlet KCRG reports the Burlington police responded to the disturbing call around 9:30 pm on August 11. Officers at the scene reported there were two children, both under 14, present at the time of the shooting.

After arriving at a nearby hospital, the father explained that he and his son David had gotten into a heated argument about the unpleasant smell of David’s feet.

The incident began when William Carpenter informed his son that his “feet stink.” As the argument escalated further, David Carpenter threatened to shoot his father, the criminal complaint reveals.

The enraged son allegedly went into his bedroom where he picked up a firearm. He then walked back into the living room, where he approached his father, who was seated in a motorized scooter.

Father Transported to Hospital After Shooting Over Stinky Feet

According to the complaint, David began shouting at his father before pulling the gun out from behind his back. He then pointed the gun at his father’s face and accidentally pulled the trigger.

David Carpenter confirmed to responding officers that his son was in the living room watching television at the time of the shooting. He’s currently being held at the Des Moines County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

His father, William Carpenter, was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, Burlington PD officers noted.

The shooting remains under investigation, with the preliminary hearing scheduled for August 21 at the Des Moines County Courthouse.