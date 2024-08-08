Rapper and Actor Nelly Arrested in Missouri, Facing Multiple Charges

Rapper and actor Nelly is reportedly facing multiple charges after he was arrested in Missouri in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug 7.

The musician, whose real name is Cornell Haynes II, was placed under arrest in Maryland Heights after law enforcement caught him in possession of a controlled substance. He also previously failed to appear on an old traffic charge.

AP News reports that Nelly had been cited in June 2018 for operating a vehicle without proper proof of insurance. A local judge had issued a warrant in Dec. 2023, and it remained outstanding.

The arrest report revealed that Nelly was arrested around 4:45 a.m. local time at the Hollywood Casino and Hotel with the warrant. However, he had ecstasy pills in his vehicle and did not have car insurance.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, released a statement Wednesday evening, stating the rapper had won several casino jackpots and when he sought to collect them. However, the officer who had been supervising the transaction “needlessly” ran a search for warrants.

When the officer discovered the outstanding warrant, he placed Nelly under arrest and put him in handcuffs. Rosenblum then stated that the law enforcement official “felt compelled” to “parade him through the casino in front of other customers.”

Rosenblum claimed Nelly was not aware of the arrest warrant.

Nelly’s Attorney Says Officer Did Not Have ‘Probable Cause’ to Search the Rapper’s Vehicle

Meanwhile, Rosenblum addressed the “alleged ecstasy” that was discovered in Nelly’s vehicle. He stated that the officer had no probable cause to search the rapper or the vehicle.

“I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere,” Rosenblum stated. He then noted that in similar circumstance “any other citizen would have been told to address and allow to go on their way.”

Nelly has had his fair share of run-ins with the law over the years. In 2015, he was arrested and faced felony drug charges in Tennessee. Law enforcement discovered five rocks that tested positive for meth on the rapper’s tour bus.

A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also found. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and had his record expunged following less than a year of probation.

In 2017, the rapper was arrested in Auburn, Washington. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on his tour bus. Rosenblum claimed at the time that the allegations were fabricated. The woman eventually sued Nelly, who then countersued her. They settled in Sept. 2018.

Meanwhile, Nelly is preparing to welcome his latest child with Ashanti. The singer and songwriter announced on her Instagram they were expecting their first child together. This is her first bundle of joy and Nelly’s fifth.

The couple were together from 2003 to 2013 before calling it quits. However, they rekindled their romance in 2023 and reportedly got married at the end of that year.