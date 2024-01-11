sofia-vergara-claps-back-at-interviewer-who-seemingly-mocks-her-accent

Refusing to put up with any disrespect, Sofia Vergara clapped back at an interview who seemingly mocked her famous accent.

During her recent appearance on El Hormiguero, Vergara was chatting about her experience on the ABC comedy Modern Family when host Pablo Motos interrupted her. “How do you say, Modern Family?” Motos asked.

Así hundió la actriz Sofía Vergara a Pablo Motos en El Hormiguero cuando cuestionó su inglés. pic.twitter.com/2RnzApN4MM — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) January 9, 2024

Appearing to be confused and irritated by the remark, Sofia Vergara responded, “I say it wrong? Oh because you speak better English than me? Ah.”

The actress wasn’t quite done with Moto. “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?” she asked. “How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

During the 11-season run on Modern Family, Sofia Vergara secured four Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nominations.

This isn’t the first time she has been criticized for her accent. In 2022, The Things reported that during a meet and greet, a fan asked her if she ever tried to change her accent.

Also in 2020, former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was accused of mocking Vergara’s accent. “You’ve been on this show for ten years and your accent has gotten worse,” DeGeneres said. “How is that possible?”

However, Sofia Vergara quickly responded by declaring, “Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

Sofia Vergara Previously Faced Criticism For Being a ‘Stereotypical Portrayal’ of a Latina Woman

In 2017, Us Weekly reported that Sofia Vergara was criticized for being a “stereotypical” Latina woman.

“What’s wrong with being a stereotype?” she told Hola! She also revealed who inspired her Modern Family character. “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Columbia, like me. They love color, prints, and shoes…”

Sofia Vergara also said that it upsets her when Latinos complain about Gloria. “I am grateful for the opportunity,” she continued. “Because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accident like this one television.”

Meanwhile, Vergara is currently using her famous accent for her new project, the Netflix series Griselda. The series follows real-life Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco. Vergara is starring as Blanco, who rose to fame in the Miami drug trade in the ‘70s. Eventually, she was arrested and charged with conspiracy to manufacture, import, and distribute cocaine in 1985. For her crimes, she was sentenced to prison for 15 years.

Blanco, who was released from prison in 2004, was assassinated in 2012. She was 69 years old at the time.