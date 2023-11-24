Sofia Vergara Shows Off Dance Moves with Sister and Niece on Thanksgiving: “This Is Everything”

No matter what Sofia Vergara, 51, is doing, she always looks stunning.

And it looks like it runs in the family… For this Thanksgiving, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara posted tons of pics of herself and with family on her Instagram, including a video of herself, her sister Veronica, and niece Claudia.

So what? What’s the catch?

Well, they relatives were all decked out in matching shiny brown dresses, busting moves together to “X” by J Balvin and Nicky Jam.

The clip’s a vibe! You can’t miss the uncanny resemblance between these three—Sofia, Veronica, and Claudia are not just twinning in sexy outfits but also in killer dance moves. Their synced steps scream unity and family bond, making it clear they’ve got a whole lot in common.

And of course, Vergara’s fans went wild for this. The comments section lit up:

One commented: “THIS IS EVERYTHING 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Another commenter said: “Go girl 👏👏👏”

Another wrote: “Just saying at 50 she still more stunning than the young ones”

Several comments chimed in, all touching upon the topic of her age. It wasn’t just a one-off mention; there seemed to be a recurring theme among the comments highlighting or discussing her age.

Age Is Just A Number

Sofia Vergara’s breaking age barriers, especially in her recent Insta pics. She’s a total inspiration for women who think they’ve gotta fit a certain look or act a certain way once they hit a certain age. She’s proving age is just a number!