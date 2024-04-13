‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alum Korra Obidi Hospitalized After Knife, Acid Attack

So You Think You Can Dance alumna Korra Obidi was hospitalized following an alleged stabbing incident in London. On Thursday, April 11, the 32-year-old ex-SYTYCD contestant, known for her 2019 audition while pregnant, claimed she was attacked with a knife and had liquid splashed on her.

In her Instagram post regarding the incident, Obidi revealed that she was the victim of a knife and acid attack. In the video with her caption, seemingly taken right after the event, she said her face was “burning” and asked a bystander for “some Coke to wash it.”

The onlooker, who had also observed blood on the Nigerian dancer, handed Obidi a bottle of Coca-Cola. She then used her hands to press the bottle against her face. Subsequently, the video showed a yellow knife on the ground, its blade stained with blood.

“Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream,” Korra Obidi wrote in the caption. “There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake-up call,” she added.

Obidi, a contestant in the 2019 live auditions for the dance show, who did not progress past that phase, described her alleged attacker as a five-foot-tall black woman.

Korra Obidi Later Described Herself as ‘Lucky’ Following the Attack

She subsequently provided an update in the comments section of her post. “Guys I’m in the hospital,” she wrote.”Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but [a] necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys.”

Obidi also posted a video on her Instagram Stories where she is seen enveloped in what looks like a blanket. In the background, a police officer can be heard providing details about the incident and describing Obidi’s alleged assailant over the radio.

Nancy Umeh, Obidi’s sister, also recounted the incident, sharing her perspective through an Instagram Story. “They poured acid on my sister’s face… threatened to stab her all over her body. They have stabbed her on her hands just outside her Airbnb in Westminster, London.”

Police also dispelled concerns that the liquid Korra Obidi was exposed to was acid.

“Officers attended and found a woman in her 30s with a cut to her hand and reporting a liquid had been thrown at her face,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “She was taken to hospital for treatment via The Independent. The liquid was later confirmed to be a non-noxious cosmetic item.”