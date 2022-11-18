Julia Roberts Is A Fan Of This Serum Foundation With Hyaluronic Acid That’s Perfect For Mature Skin

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

To achieve flawless-looking skin like Julia Roberts it helps to start off with fantastic genes, plenty of money, and professional makeup artists (MUAs) ready and willing to help. But Roberts typically likes to keep her looks simple—and we love her for that.

In a time when super-contoured faces seem to be the norm, Roberts’s fresh-faced style stands out from the crowd. And it helps that her MUA is a pro at emphasizing her features without overwhelming her face.

Roberts was recently honored with the Icon Award at the second annual Academy Museum Gala, celebrating her vast array of memorable roles (Erin Brockovich, Vivian Ward, and Anna Scott, just to name a few). She showed up and showed out in a Thom Browne black silk faille corset, wool drop waist trouser skirt, and oversized sack jacket with grosgrain tipping.

Her hair was slicked back in a low bun and she wore an understated makeup look along with minimal jewelry. Her elegant, sophisticated style certainly made her look the part of an icon while keeping the attention on her career achievements.

We can’t help but notice how naturally radiant Roberts’s face looked. Her MUA, Genevieve Herr, used the Lancôme Teint Idole Foundation​ with Hyaluronic Acid to create a luminous, flawless base. Herr told Byrdie that the foundation was “the most important product for her look.”

Zendaya is also a fan of this foundation, which is formulated with an 82% hydrating serum base formula, including hyaluronic acid and mandelic acid. Together, these ingredients visibly plump, hydrate, and smooth the skin while providing a buildable medium coverage. What’s more, it’s available in a wide array of shades (with varying undertones!).

Herr also used the accompanying Teint Idole Concealer on the t-zone and to brighten the under-eye area. This concealer is obviously made to perfectly complement the foundation. It’s a lightweight, hydrating, long-lasting concealer that brightens and covers imperfections while imparting a matte finish.

The two products combined made for an immaculate base. Of course, Herr used plenty of other products to complete Roberts’s look for the evening, and in our opinion, the stand-out product was the Lancôme Teint Idole Foundation. Ultimately, Roberts’s final look was elegant, refined, and befitting of an icon.

