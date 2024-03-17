Derek Hough Reveals Wife Hayley Erbert’s Chances of a Dance Comeback After Brain Surgery

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently provided a health update on his wife, Hayley Erbert, following her emergency skull surgery. His words also suggest the potential for her comeback to the stage.

Hough revealed to E! News that Erbert may rejoin the Symphony of Dance tour once she has completely recuperated from the emergency craniectomy she had in December.

“We actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour,” Hough recalled to the outlet. “We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there’s a completely different meaning and tension.”

Hough also told the outlet that his wife’s health journey has been a source of inspiration for many. “I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something,” he added about Erbert’s recovery. “Because if there’s a moment where she’s with us and joining us on stage, it’s going to be unbelievably special.”

“I don’t know even know how I’m going to through it,” Hough admitted. “I’m an emotional guy.”

Although Erbert’s return to the tour has not been confirmed, Hough has rescheduled the remaining shows. Initially postponed due to his wife’s health crisis, the tour will now restart on April 16 in Tampa, Florida, and end in San Diego, California, on May 19.

Hayley Erbert Experienced Her Cranial Hematoma in December

In early December, Erbert experienced a cranial hematoma following their performance on the Symphony of Dance tour in Washington D.C. on Dec. 6. She underwent an emergency craniectomy. She then had cranioplasty surgery the following day to replace a significant portion of her skull.

On Instagram, Hough mentioned that the procedure was a success. “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey. Your support has played a crucial role in getting us here,” he wrote at the time. “We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

Since then, the duo has been providing regular updates on Erbert’s health and recovery progress. Erbert and Hough tied the knot in August and kicked off their “Symphony of Dance” tour. They first got together in 2015 after crossing paths on Dancing with the Stars. Hough popped the question during a visit to Yosemite National Park in California in 2022.