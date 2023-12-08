Ski Masked Burglars Raid Keanu Reeves Home, Steal Firearms

Keanu Reeve’s residence has suffered yet another daring and shocking burglary involving intruders in ski masks. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to TMZ the LAPD responded to a call from Reeve’s L.A. home around 7 p.m Wednesday regarding trespassers on the property. Police arrived at the area but found now signs of intruders or entry.

Police responded again to the same residence later that night when a security alarm alerted police of a burglary. Officers say multiple men donning ski masks can be seen in security footage breaking down windows and entering the premises.

According to insider information, the intruders managed to steal a firearm from the house before fleeing. It remains uncertain if anything else was taken. Fortunately, Keanu was not present during the incident.

Detectives are analyzing surveillance footage from the property and surrounding areas for further leads. They are particularly focusing on whether the initial call to law enforcement was made by someone surveilling the residence.

This is not the first security issue Keanu has faced, as his home has previously encountered similar incidents, including back-to-back intruders in 2014. He also obtained a temporary restraining order earlier this year against an alleged stalker who visited his home.

It was honestly a good thing that Keanu was not home at the time, not only for his own safety, but also for the burglars’ sake. It’s no secret that the John Wick star is extremely proficient with firearms hence his high octane training for the film’s role.

Check out this impressive clip of Reeves running a number of shooting drills with the guys at Taran Tactical.

But don’t let Reeve’s tough attitude fool you. Despite being a stone cold gunslinger the actor has always been known for his down to earth attitude and friendliness towards others. All in all we’re happy to hear that he’s safe and sound!